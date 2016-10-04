Bassam expresses his shoebox joy

Six-year-old Bassam from northern Iraq was trapped on barren Mount Sinjar when his family fled from ISIS terrorists. But his face lit up when he and his younger sister Naveen received gift-filled shoeboxes from Operation Christmas Child last year. Bassam - whose name means ‘smiling one’ in Arabic – was one of 60,000 Iraqi children whose lives were instantly uplifted by these unexpected presents from people they had never met. The Herald&Post is proud to be a drop-off point for Operation Christmas Child once again this year. Generous Lutonians need to fill their shoesboxes by November 18.

Call in to our office in Upper George Street for a leaflet on gift suggestions and how to pack your box,