Bedfordshire pupils learn vital lessons on internet safety

Lower school pupils from across Bedfordshire have been watching a play about internet safety.

In the Net, by Alter Ego, is aimed at Year 3 and Year 4 students and was developed in response to a growing need to make children aware of internet safety and the effects of cyber bullying.

It tells the tale of Dotty, who’s using her new iPad to chat to people she doesn’t know, posting personal information and making unkind comments about a fellow pupil.

Her reckless behaviour leads her to being pulled ‘In the Net’ and in order to escape the world behind her iPad screen and return home, she has to go on a quest to learn how to be safer online.

In the Net is by the same theatre group which performed the child sexual exploitation awareness play Chelsea’s Choice, a hard-hitting production that was seen by more than 8,500 students in Years 8 to 14.

> For more information about staying safe online visit www.bedfordshireagainstcse.org/keeping-yourself-safe