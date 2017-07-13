Big scores for Luton Airport Cadets at skills challenge day

Luton Air Cadets scooped awards at a tough skills challenge, as they competed against over 1,000 youngsters at RAF Wyton.

On June 24 and 25, 10F Luton Airport Squadron took part in a ‘Wing Field Weekend’ along with other cadets from across Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire, as they tackled demanding activities and scenarios designed to test mental, physical and team working skills.

Cadet Newcater

The talented squadron team won the ‘Music Ensemble’, and were placed second in ‘Drill’ and ‘Banner Parade’.

The determined youngsters also ranked in a top five position in nearly all other disciplines, giving them an overall placing of second for the competition.

Mike Simkins, executive officer at 10F Luton Airport Squadron, said: “This was the highest position achieved byour squadron in its history for this annual Air Cadet competition and it takes literally months of hard work and effort by the cadets and supporting staff to prepare for this event. We’re ecstatic!

“These Luton-based young people showed their mettle against some very good teams indeed and an overall competition placing of second truly vindicates their great effort and commitment.”

Challenges ranged from activities such as code breaking, assembling structures, and solving logistics problems, through to drill and musical ensemble, and the tasks were undertaken under strict scrutiny and scored for team proficiency.

Meanwhile, one of 10F’s newer recruits, Leo Newcater, competed in the Air Cadet Corps National Athletics Championships held in Grantham Athletics Stadium.

Mike said: “Young Cadet Newcater was up against some real challengers but he ran off with a silver medal in the 400 metres and a bronze in the 4 x 100 metre relay.

“What a fantastic personal achievement! We’re all very proud of him.”

