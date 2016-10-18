Bizarre and dark history of town’s pubs

Starting next Monday (October 24) and continuing throughout the half term week, 12 of the Leighton Buzzard’s public houses will be opening their doors for this year’s Living History event.

Working with Leighton-Linslade Town Council, local pubs will offer an insight into the important role they played within the town’s trading history and help uncover the stories behind some of the myths and legends.

The Peacock Inn.... Photos: LBDHAS + David Miller.

For five full days, the pubs will host factual historical activities and entertainment to suit all ages. For the younger generation there will be plenty to keep them busy from medieval music workshops, designing pub signs and having fun with some traditional pub games. For the more active, follow the historic trail starting at the library or take on the challenge of a sporting competition.

Daytime activities, will include a display of historical images, traditional pub fayre and for those who are not camera shy, why not take a selfie in the historic themed costume photo booth! ]

For mature adults who fancy a stroll down memory lane, there is the opportunity to enjoy afternoon tea and entertainment.

Once the focal point for local trade and agricultural business, there are also many stories about ghostly goings on and raucous entertainmen.

The bizarre, dingy and dark histories of the town’s inns will be retold when some of them host an evening’s entertainment for adults to include a sing-along, burlesque dancers, jiving and rock ‘n’ roll, traditional pub games and spine-chilling ghost stories!

Look out for the free booklet which tells the fascinating story about those pubs participating in Living History Week.

Produced by Leighton Buzzard & District Historical and Archaeological Society it will offer a lasting legacy for some of the town’s important history.

A council spokesman said: “We may not be taken you back to the days of spit and sawdust but we can offer some fascinating facts and interesting sights of the goings on within the pubs.”

> Further details can be found on Leighton-Linslade Town Council’s web site www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk including a quick view of the activities and entertainment programme or contact 01525 631920 or email: info@leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk