Black Friday shoppers can help charity

Sue Ryder is hoping Black Friday shoppers will help donate to their hospice centres.

The charity are running an online sale in a bid to boost their funding for projects.

The annual shopping bonanza has been a huge hit in America and now Luton shoppers can help support a good cause at the same time, while being treated to discounted goodies.

Sue Ryder home counties retail area manager, Margaret Lawson, said: “At Sue Ryder we are always looking for new and exciting ways to provide our customers with the best possible shopping experience.

“Our Luton Leagrave shop is one of 50 Sue Ryder shops testing this new initiative, working with some of Britain’s favourite brand names to bring our customers high quality furniture and electrical items at up to 30 per cent off.”

Products involved in the Black Friday sale span everything from toasters and hoovers to three piece suites, all brand new or refurbished.

The charity also have many new goods items that have been heavily discounted included in the sale that runs from November 25 to 27.

Customers who cannot make it down to visit Sue Ryder, 193-199 Marsh Road, can still benefit from these bargains by shopping online at: www.sueryder.org/shop.

All the money raised from the sale of these items supports the charity’s care in their hospices and neurological centres, as well as out in the community.

To find out more about their fundraising projects, visit: http://www.sueryder.org/ or call: 01582 596594