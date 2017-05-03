Brave veterans inspire Spirit of Challenge fundraising campaign at Luton company

Staff from a Capability Green-based company are taking part in a Spirit of Challenge fundraising campaign after being inspired by a group of wounded and sick service personnel and veterans.

Three members of the Armed Forces Para-Snowsport Team (AFPST) visited defence and security specialists Leonardo to share their personal stories of recovery and the way in which employees’ fundraising efforts will play a vital role in helping future veterans.

Former Fleet Air Arm engineer Jamie Weller said: “Blindness is simply an inconvenience that needs innovative solutions to allow me to get on with my life.”

Colleagues from the company are long-term supporters of AFPST which plays a powerful role in the recovery, transformation and rehabilitation of injured service men and women.

Charity spokeswoman Elizabeth Winfield said: “It’s heartening to know there is so much support out there for our athletes. It allows us to provide more opportunities for more of them.”