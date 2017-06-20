Brute jailed for savage attack on girlfriend

A brute who imprisoned his girlfriend in Luton before launching a horrific attack has been jailed for four years.

Mark Cutmore, 38, from Luton, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday, June 16.

On April 14, Cutmore locked his partner inside a flat before launching a savage attack.

He hit her on the head with a kettle with such force that the kettle smashed into pieces, before attempting to strangle her and stabbing her with a pair of scissors.

Fortunately the woman managed to escape and get help. Cutmore was arrested shortly afterwards.

Det Con Jeremy Atkins, said: “It is difficult to comprehend how someone can carry out such a horrific and brutal assault on anyone, let alone their own partner.

“Despite suffering serious injuries, the victim has fortunately made a good recovery, but attacks like this can leave mental scars as well as physical.

“This sentence sends a strong message that domestic abuse will not be tolerated in Bedfordshire and I hope that Cutmore reflects on his sickening actions while behind bars.

“We want to send a strong message of reassurance to victims of domestic abuse that we can help you and justice can be done.

“Please do come forward so we can support you, and so that we can bring an end to the cycle of fear.

“We’d also urge anyone who is concerned about someone they know who may be suffering from domestic abuse, whether a friend, relative, neighbour, or colleague, to come forward and report it so that we can put a stop to it.”

To report concerns about domestic abuse, call police on 101, or in an emergency call 999.

You can also contact the free 24-hour national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247.