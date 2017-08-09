‘Can we raise £1,000 for Luton care home?’

A grateful husband and wife are raising funds for an award-winning Luton care home that has brought joy to their 97-year-old grandmother.

Stephen and Karen Carrick, of Luton’s Toddington Road area, are holding a series of quizzes in The Bramingham pub, Quantock Rise, in honour of a care home run by Friends of the Elderly charity, whom have been so kind to Stephen’s beloved ‘Nanna’, Violet Kerr.

Little Bramingham Farm care home. Credit: Simon Rawles.

As well as celebrating her 97th birthday, Violet, originally from Dublin, recently moved to Little Bramingham Farm care home, feeling welcomed into the community.

Stephen said: “Nanna is always saying how lovely and friendly the staff are and that they are always willing to help.

“Up until June this year when she moved into Little Bramingham, she had lead a fairly independent life since losing her husband (almost 30 years ago).

“Still living at home on her own, it has only been in the last four years that she had been getting some care in to assist her with certain things.

“Our aim is to raise around £1,000, as a thank you to everyone for helping Nanna settle and for all their great work.”

Born in Dublin in 1920, Violet moved to England permanently in circa 1960, working most of her life at SKF in Sundon Park.

During the war, she lost one brother in the retreat from Dunkirk and her other brother was a prisoner of the Japanese.

Now, after a hard working but sociable life at SKF, Violet still enjoys making friends.

A Friends of the Elderly spokesman, said: “The money raised through the two pub quizzes will be used to benefit residents through activities and day trips.”

The first quiz on Friday, August 25, will start at 8pm, the second, on 27th, at 7pm.

Entry to the quiz will be £5 per team, with a maximum of six people per team. There will be a raffle on both evenings.

Friends of the Elderly supports older people, operating a number of care homes across the country.

In April, Little Bramingham Farm was chosen by residents and families as one of the Top 20 East of Englandcare homes, and received an award from ‘carehome.co.uk’.

