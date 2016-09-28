Council clarifies confusion over consultation deadline for Hatters’ plans

Luton Borough Council has clarified the deadline for public comments on Luton Town’s planning applications for Power Court and Newlands Park.

The council has been bombarded with more than 4,000 responses since the schemes were validated on Friday, August 26.

If approved the Power Court application would see Hatters in a new 17,500-seater stadium where there would also be a music/entertainment venue, cafés/bars/restaurants, 500+ apartments, and hotel facilities.

The 40-acre Newlands Park proposal at M1 Junction 10 for offices, retail space and leisure amenities will help the Hatters finance the Power Court scheme.

But there has been some confusion amongst the public about when the four-week consultation would end, with many believing the period would be up before the end of September.

Luton Borough Council has told the Herald&Post that the cut off point had not been extended and remained October 10.

A spokesman said: “The council’s official notification period commenced when the neighbour notification letters were dispatched on September 12.”

An independent report into Luton Town’s plans to develop Power Court and Newlands Park has concluded that the schemes could jointly generate around £255m annually to the Luton economy from 2020.

In addition the study, just released by KPMG, states that almost 10,500 additional full-time jobs will be created for the town.

Read more at http://bit.ly/2cKylk5