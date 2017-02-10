Leading Luton homeless charity LAMP to shut down

Luton’s leading homeless charity for young people is to close down after escalating financial problems.

Luton Accommodation & Move-On Project, better known as LAMP, celebrated its 20th anniversary last year.

The charity was known as a leading service provider for homeless young people.

But it had been weighed down with financial woes after losing its council backing several years ago.

This morning the charity issued the following statement: “The Trustees of LAMP (Luton Accommodation and Move On Project) Ltd have made the difficult but necessary decision to proceed, in an orderly and proper manner, with the closure of LAMP.

“As highlighted in the press recently, property prices and hence rental levels in Luton have risen significantly in the last year, housing benefit payments have not kept pace with these increases. In addition, the needs of the young people turning to LAMP have becoming greater and more complex, adding to the cost of supporting them.

“As a small charity with no asset base to fall back on, the financial viability of LAMP is no longer sustainable. During the closure process, our priority will remain the young people in our care and to finding them suitable alternative accommodation.

“The Trustees wish to acknowledge and thank all current and previous staff and supporters of LAMP, who over many years have allowed LAMP to support so many young people.”