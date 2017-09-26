Luton sets out plans for next three years

Luton Borough Council Executive Committee has approved a new Corporate Plan for 2017-2020.

The plan, which complements the updated £1.5bn Investment Framework, shows how the Council is approaching the opportunities and challenges the town faces.

Over the past 18 months the Council has adapted its role from one of key service provider to that of community leader, enabler and strategic place shaper. A great deal has been achieved to date and the plan outlines not only the continued direction of travel, but the means by which the journey will be accomplished.

The plan includes the latest demographic and business information on Luton and achievements since the last Corporate Plan was published. It also details feedback from residents, new performance measures, risks and the Medium Term Financial Plan.

The Council has already achieved savings of over £107m in the last six years, but anticipates it will have to make further reductions of £11-£14m, as a result of government cuts, before 2020. At the same time it is determined to meet the increasing demand made upon services and to ensure it continues to help those most in need.

Among the challenges are:

Education: In 2016, 4,515 additional primary places and 1,050 additional secondary places were secured to cater for the

pupil population increase. Between 2017-2030 forecasts show that an additional 3,150 primary school places will need to be created.

A new 1,200 place secondary school is scheduled to open for new Year 7 intakes from September 2018 and school expansions are planned at Stockwood Park Academy and Chalk Hills Academy. A further 2,400 secondary school places will still need be created between 2019- 2030.

Hosuing: 5,700 new homes are targeted by 2035. Given the lack of available land in the town, the council will need to work in partnership with neighbouring councils to be able to provide a mix of good quality affordable housing and more prestigious, larger homes to attract a cross-section of people to live and work in Luton.

Cllr Hazel Simmons, Leader of the Council, said: “I am delighted the new Corporate Plan has been approved. It is an important document setting out the Council’s continued ambition to provide the best opportunities for the town and its people.

“I hope our plans continues to attract the support and interest of residents as we continue to realise the great potential Luton has.”

The Corporate Plan supports the four-year budget settlement and supersedes the existing Corporate Plan, which was produced in 2014.

To read the plan search for “Luton Council corporate plan”

Details of the Luton Investment Framework can be found at www.luton.gov.uk/lif