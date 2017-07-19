Summer fun set for St George’s Square

Here comes the summer.

Luton’s Summer in the Sun kicks off next Monday when the Mayor of Luton will officially open a full programme of activities for the week.

St George’s Square will be transformed with over 100 tonnes of sand, creating one huge beach for people to play or relax in one of the deck chairs!

Like any good beach, it comes complete with its own donkey rides, helter-skelter, carousel, Ferris wheel and chair-o-planes! Other activities include The Heart Angels, Punch & Judy, bouncy castles, face-painting, games, music and dance.

The Revellers Steel Pan Band will be performing live from the beach on Saturday 29 July at 3pm.

The word search competition returns with an opportunity of winning two flights courtesy of easyJet.

Linsey Frostick, Chairperson of Love Luton said: “We are delighted to be hosting Summer in the Sun for the fifth year. It promises to be bigger and better than ever with seven days of fun. The event offers everything from donkey rides through to our very own helter-skelter! I am excited to see the return of the Ferris wheel allowing you to take in the sights of our transformed town centre! The beach will be open from 11:30am – 6:30pm. It promises to be fun, fun, fun”

The event is free to attend. For more information visit the website: www.loveluton.org.uk/summer-in- the-sun

Daily opening times: 11:30am to 6:30pm.

The event is fully funded by Private sponsorship. ATP Media; Arriva; Barnfield College; easyJet; FCC Environment; Heart FM; JNB Publishing; Keepmoat; Luton Hoo Hotel Golf & Spa; Luton Borough Council; Luton News; Luton Town Football Club; The Mall; Ryebridge Construction; Signature Flight Support; University of Bedfordshire, Vauxhall Motors and Volker Highways.