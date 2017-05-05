CCTV after man attacked in Luton shop

Police have released CCTV images of two people after a man was attacked in a Luton shop doorway.

Between 4am and 6am on Tuesday, April 2, the man was walking along Chapel Street and entered a newsagent. Another man entered the shop behind him and launched an attack.

PC Mark Collis said: “We are keen to speak to the two people in the CCTV images as we believe they may be able to help with our enquiries in piecing together the events leading up to the incident. If you were in the area at the time and you saw anything, I would urge you to come forward.

“The force won’t tolerate behaviour like this and we are keen to find out who is responsible. If you can help, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Collis on 101 quoting reference number C/13833/17. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.