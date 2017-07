The Greek Orthodox Church of St. Charalambos in East Hyde is inviting everyone to a Greek festival on Sunday, July 9.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a barbecue and Greek delicacies at the church on Lower Harpenden Road, from 1pm.

Anna Griffiths, a member of the church, said: “Come down and enjoy the Greek festival, everyone is welcome. We will be raising money for the church but we also want to make people aware of what we do here, we have been here six years now.”