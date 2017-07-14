Celebrate Love Parks Week in Luton

Luton Borough Council is asking residents to say why they love the parks in Luton to celebrate Love Parks Week (14-23 July).

People are being encouraged to go out, enjoy their local park and say why they love spending time there, using the hashtag #LoveParks, they can post a photo or a video, or just post a reason on social media.

Love Parks Week is Britain’s biggest celebration of parks.

Councillor Rachel Hopkins said: “This is a great campaign and a chance for people to really shout about their favourite park.

“There are so many reasons for spending time in these spaces.

“Maybe you go running in the morning, enjoying the peace and quiet. It could be using a park to relax with friends, or holding picnics. Or for family time, using the play area.

“I love living opposite one of our great parks, as does our dog who enjoys her twice daily walks very much.

“We have some amazing parks in Luton and there have been some fantastic developments.

“Everyone in Luton benefits and celebrating them is a great idea.”