CGL relaunch week for Luton’s ResoLUTiONs!

National health and social care charity Change, Grow, Live (CGL) held a relaunch event on September 5 for its Luton drug and alcohol treatment service.

ResoLUTiONs, Victoria Street, provides first stage care for those looking to overcome addiction, with CGL taking over Luton’s drug and alcohol services in April.

Their ResoLUTiONs Hub provides second stage care and accommodates clients who have abstained from alcohol and/or drugs, looking to complete their recovery.

The relaunch week coincided with National Recovery Month, with events such as a certificate ceremony, lunch and cinema.

John Webb, one of CGL’s ‘Recovery Champions’ in Luton, said: “As a recovering alcoholic I look forward to seeing more of these events take place – they inspire progress!”

> ResoLUTiONs: 0800 054 6603.