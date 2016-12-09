Charity Squash Night with World no. 2 Player at Lewsey Sports Park

Lewsey Sports Park will be hosting a charity night in aid of Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) on Monday, December 19.

Laura Massaro, world number 2 female squash player, will take on Luton and Dunstable Squash club’s leading young players and present an Automated External Defibrillator to the Sports Park.

The AED was funded by a sponsored climb of the Matterhorn by Paul Main, one of the club’s members and regional development officer.

One of the club’s players died suddenly of heart failure as a teenager and the defibrillator is being presented in his memory.

Paul celebrated his 50th birthday earlier this year by climbing the Matterhorn to raise money for a second defibrillator for Lewsey Sports Park. The Sports Park shares one defibrillator with Lewsey Pool.

Helen Barnett, chief executive of Active Luton, said: “This charity evening is set to be an exciting, action-packed night with a rare opportunity to see a world-class athlete.

“I encourage residents to come down and watch Laura Massaro play.

“I’d also like to thank Paul Main for raising the funds to buy Lewsey Sports Park its own defibrillator.

“Our teams are very well trained in life saving techniques, including using an AED, and having a machine on site can make a crucial difference to survival.”

The free event starts at 6.30pm and there will be a raffle in aid of CRY.