Circus Wonderland returns to Stockwood Park today until Monday, May 1.

There will be fun for everyone with acrobats, tumblers and clowns.

Show times are weekdays at 4.30pm and 7.30pm, Saturday at 2pm and 5pm and Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday at 12pm and 3pm.

For more information visit: www.circuswonderland.co.uk.