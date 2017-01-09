Computers 4 Africa urge people not to discard old equipment

IT equipment quickly becomes out of date because the industry is constantly moving forward with faster processor speeds, better graphics and larger memories.

But instead of dumping your old computer in the shed and forgetting about it, why not donate it to Computers 4 Africa?

They’re a Microsoft registered refurbisher who wipe data securely and ship old IT equipment to Africa.

To date they’ve supplied PCs which have been refurbished and re-used to more than 340,000 African school children as well as colleges, clinics and other specific projects.

Spokeswoman Rebecca Hodge urged people to “think re-use and repurpose before you recycle – you could really make a difference to someone’s life.”

The company is holding a donation appeal on two consecutive days – Thursday, January 19 from 10am to 5pm, and Friday, January 20 from 9am to 4pm. Computers should be less than eight years old and in working condition.

It will take place at Unit 13B, Hatters Way Retail Park.