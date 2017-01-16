Appeal after gang assault

Police are appealing for information following a nasty assault which took place outside Tesco in Skimpot Lane in Dunstable.

Between 8:30pm and 8.45pm on Saturday (7 January) a group of men approached two men and punched one of them in the face, causing serious facial injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and are particularly keen to speak to the occupants of a dark BMW 1 series which was seen leaving the scene.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, investigating officer, said: “It is believed that there were several witnesses to this attack who have not yet come forward.

“I would like to speak to anybody who may have seen this nasty assault take place, in particular the the occupants of a dark BMW 1 series.

“The victim suffered a broken jaw and had to spend a considerable amount of time in hospital.”

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Wheeler on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.