Appeal after man found dead in Luton park

Beds police are appealing for information after the body of man was discovered in water in a Luton Park.

Officers were called to a small lake in Lewsey Park off Pastures Way in the town at around 4.15pm today (Friday).

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

However, officers are keen to speak to anyone who might have any information to help identify the man.

He is described as white, thought to be aged in his 30s or 40s and was wearing dark clothing.

Detective Inspector Jackie Dadd said: “This appears to be a tragic incident but we’re keen to trace any relatives or friends of the man involved.

“I would appeal to anyone who recognises the description and has concerns for the welfare of a friend or loved one to call 101.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident 261 of October 27.