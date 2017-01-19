Arson attack in Luton prompts witness appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after an arson attack in Luton yesterday (Wednesday).

At approximately 12.30am a group of men were believed to have set light to a property in Bank Close before leaving the scene in a dark-coloured saloon car, in the direction of Hockwell Ring.

Fortunately no-one was injured in the incident.

Detective Constable James Mirza, investigating, said: “We do believe that this was a deliberate fire and we’re appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any information that could help us identify the men responsible, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Mirza on 101 or call Crimestoppers, completely anonymously, on 0800 555 111