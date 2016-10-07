Banned fan fined for breach

Ashley McChesney aged 25 of Malin Court, Barton le Clay was fined a total of £350 for breaching the terms of a football banning order when he appeared before Luton Magistrates on September 26.

McChesney pleaded guilty to failing to surrender his passport and report to Luton police station before an international match on or before June 1 this year.

He also pleaded guilty for failing to surrender his passport before the Slovakia vs England game on September 4, in breach of the banning order.

> Arkadiusz Kozaryn aged 27 of Cardiff Road, Luton was fined a total of £200 after pleading guilty to solicited another person for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in Old Bedford Road, Luton, on April 16, when he appeared before Luton Magistrates on September 22.

> A man who spat in the face of two women in Luton has been made the subject of a restraining order.

Kamran Ghafoor aged 43 of Colwell Rise , Luton, pleaded guilty to the offence on August 30 when he appeared before Luton Magistrates on September 26. He was fined a total of £195 and must not contact either women under terms of the one year order..