CCTV released after Dunstable knife-point robbery

Bedfordshire Police has released CCTV images in a bid to identify two people they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Dunstable.

On Wednesday 29 March at around 10.30pm, two people entered Dunstable Food and Wine in Dunstable High Street. They threatened shop workers with knives, demanding money and one attempted to open the cash register.

They eventually left the location having taken a quantity of cigarettes, e-cigarettes and a mobile phone.

DC Tim Worden said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who can identify the people in the photographs. I hope that someone will recognise the build or clothing of these individuals; if you do know who these people are, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Worden on 101 quoting reference number JD/12915/17. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.