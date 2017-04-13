Flame doorman bitten and punched in suspected racist attack

A LGBT nightclub doorman was abused, bitten and punched in a suspected racist attack in Luton at the weekend.

At around 2.45am on Sunday, April 9, a doorman at Flame nightclub in Wellington Street was verbally abused, bitten and had punches thrown towards him by a man in what was believed to be a racially-motivated attack.

PC Craig Pearce, investigating the incident, said: “As a force we work hard to ensure that everyone is able to live their lives free from racial abuse. I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward so we can establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.”

A 22-year-old man from Luton was arrested and bailed in connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone who was in the club at the time or has any information about the incident is asked to contact PC Pearce on 101 with the crime reference number C/14897/2017.