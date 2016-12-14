House is ransacked by burglars

Police investigating a burglary in Luton have issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to.

Between 8am and 6.30pm on Monday, November 28, a house in Chester Avenue, was broken into and ransacked by callous burglars.

Fortunately nothing was stolen from the home.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police would like to speak to the two men pictured as they believe they may have information that could assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information is advised to contact PC Simon Day on 101 or text 07786 200 011.

Alternatively, informants can call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quoting reference C/49305/2016.