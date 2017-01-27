Hunt on for store voyeur

Police investigating an incident of voyeurism in a supermarket are appealing for witnesses to the offence.

The incident took place in the Sainsbury’s store in Quantock Rise, Luton, at around 12.20pm on Thursday 19 January, when a woman was approached by a man who attempted to take intimate photos of her.

The offender left the shop before the victim reported it to shop staff.

The offender is described as a white man between 5’ 6” and 5’ 10” tall, of medium build, between 20 and 30 years old with short brown hair. He is described as wearing dark coloured clothing and black boots.

PC Ed Mitchell, investigating, said: “This is completely unacceptable behaviour, which we will not tolerate. We are conducting a number of enquiries in order to identify the offender and would like to speak to anyone who was shopping in the supermarket at the time who may be able to assist our investigation.”

Call PC Mitchell on 101 quoting the reference C/2774/2017 with any information. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.