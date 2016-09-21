Judge rejects Beds Police’s attempted travel ban for Tommy Robinson

An attempt by Bedfordshire Police to have a banning order served against EDL founder Tommy Robinson was rejected by a district judge at Luton Magistrates Court.

On Monday, lawyers for the force argued that an order should be passed banning ex-English Defence League leader Robinson – whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – from travelling the European Championship.

Robinson had already gone to France at the time police wished to detain him, and the hearing was adjourned until today.

The request stated: “Despite [Robinson’s] recently reported ‘good’ conduct at Luton Town Football Club, significant concerns remain regarding his intentions and influence upon others to inflame racial hatred.”

The judge dismissed the case. A Bedfordshire Police spokesman declined to comment.