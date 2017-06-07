Luton man sentenced to seven years after police find heroin, a loaded handgun, and cannabis with a street value of between £7.5 and £15k

A man from Luton has been sentenced to seven years in prison for drugs and firearms offences, after police found heroin, a loaded handgun, and cannabis with a street value of between £7.5 and £15k.

Kane Doherty, 22, of Sundon Park Road, Luton, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday (June 2) after being found guilty of possession of a firearm, possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, namely heroin, and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

Kane Doherty

Doherty was arrested after officers from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson team, which focuses on gun and gang criminality, conducted simultaneous warrants at two properties in Luton in February this year.

Between the properties officers found a loaded handgun, cannabis with a street value of between £7,500 and £15,000 and heroin with a street value of approximately £3,000.

Detective Constable James Mirza, from the Boson team, said: “We won’t tolerate drug and firearms activity in our county, and we welcome today’s sentence. If you are involved in criminality we will catch up with you, and I hope today’s result demonstrates to others that this kind of lifestyle doesn’t pay.”