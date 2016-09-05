Man assaulted by large group in Luton park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted and robbed by a large group in Luton on Thursday, September 1.

The man was walking through the park area of Longcroft Road at 4.30pm when he was approached by a group of men who assaulted him and knocked him to the floor.

More men, with their faces covered, joined the original offenders and continued to attack the victim after demanding his phone and wallet.

The attack was believed to to have been carried out by between 15 and 20 Asian men and one white man.

Detective Constable Phil Raikes, investigating, said: “This was a nasty and completely unprovoked attack and it will not be tolerated.

“I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who believes they may have seen this large group in the area, to contact us,”

If you have any information contact DC Raikes on 101.