Man attacked by a group in Luton

Police are investigating after a man was robbed and assaulted in Luton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident happened between 1.45am and 2am in Chapel Street. The victim was in his car when a group of people approached him.

Three women and a man then got into his car and offered him money for a lift home, when the victim refused one of the group took his phone.

The man followed them and asked for his phone back, he was then assaulted and the the group left the scene.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has information that can help the investigation, should call police on 101 quoting reference number C/51844/2016.