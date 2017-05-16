Man charged after police respond to reports that a vehicle had been stolen

A 25-year-old man has been charged with numerous offences after police responded to reports that a vehicle had been stolen in Whitehorse Vale, Barton Hills, on Thursday afternoon.

Steven Brown, of no fixed address, was charged on Friday, May 12, with a number of offences.

The offences include robbery, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, falling to stop a vehicle when required, using a vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, possession of a Class A drug, racially/religiously aggravated assault/beating and racially/religiously aggravated criminal damage.

Brown has been remanded pending a further court appearance.