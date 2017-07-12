Police hunt Luton gang after two victims stabbed

Police are hunting a gang after a stabbing in Luton which left two men with life-threatening injuries.

The attack took place in Brantwood Park in the early hours of Tuesday, July 11.

Both men were attacked by a group of around four assailants just after midnight while they were walking home through the park.

The attackers are described as being a group of Asian youths.

The victims managed to escape and attract the attention of passing police officers. They were then treated in hospital for life-threatening injuries.

One of the men suffered multiple stab wounds and the other sustained serious head and chest injuries. They remain in hospital in a stable condition.

Det Con James Bateman said: “The motive for this attack is currently unclear, and while we think it may have been an attempted robbery.

“It appears to be an unprovoked attack on two men by a much larger group who were armed. It took place on a warm night in a large open area that is often filled with groups socialising late into the night.

“If you were in or around Brantwood Park at the time of this incident, or if you know anything about the people involved, please contact us so we can find those responsible and protect others from such senseless violence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Bateman on 101 quoting incident reference number 15 of 11 July. Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.