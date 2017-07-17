Police investigate after a driver was robbed in Luton

Police are investigating after a woman had her phone stolen from her car in Biscot Road in Luton on Friday, July 7.

At around 10.45am a woman with a pram and children stepped out into the road causing the driver to stop abruptly.

The driver was approached by three men who were verbally aggressive.

One of the men reached into the vehicle, took her phone and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number C/29312/2017.