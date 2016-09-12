Police investigate suspected hate crime

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to regarding a suspected hate crime in Luton.

Officers are investigating reports of a racially-motivated verbal attack which took place in Essex Close at around 7.10pm on Friday, August 19.

Police believe the man may be able to assist with their enquiries.

If anyone recognises the man or has information about the incident, call police on 101, quoting the reference C/33781/2016.