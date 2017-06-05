Teenagers charged after armed gang fight in Bushmead

Two teenagers have been arrested after a vicious fight in Luton in which a sword was allegedly wielded.

The fight broke out in Hancock Drive on Saturday afternoon, with several teenagers reportedly involved.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of violent disorder in Hancock Drive, Luton at 6pm on Saturday.

“A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy from Luton have been charged with affray and threatening a person with a blade.”

The spokesman was unable to comment on reports that one teenager was spotted carrying a sword.