Two Luton men bailed in connection with town centre stabbing attack in Ipswich

Two men from Luton have been released on bail after a stabbing incident in Ipswich where two men were seriously injured.

Officers from the Suffolk force were called by the Ambulance Service at 10pm on Sunday, December 18, following reports of two seriously injured men on Foundation Street in Ipswich.

The men were taken to hospital in a critical condition. Both are now recovering.

The two men from Luton, who are both aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to supply controlled drugs on Thursday, December 22.

They were brought to Suffolk for questioning and have been released on bail until Monday, March 6, pending further enquiries.

A total of nine people have been arrested in connection with the incident, eight of them are now on police bail.

The other people arrested are from Ipswich and Ealing.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Blackfriars Court, Foundation Street, Lower Orwell Street or Rosemary Lane in Ipswich shortly before 10pm on Sunday 18th December.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime number 72333/16. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously if required, on 0800 555 111.