Woman serious after White House pub attack

A woman suffered serious head injuries after an attack in the smoking area of the White House in Luton.

Now, almost two weeks after the incident, Beds police are appealing for witnesses to the assault.

It happened between 4.45pm and 5.30pm on Friday 25 November, in the smoking area at the front of the White House pub in Bridge Street, Luton. The woman was struck by an unknown man who asked for a cigarette.

It appears she became unwell overnight and was found unconscious in her home the following day by her family, after which she was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where she is in a serious but stable condition.

Detective Constable Ben Jones, investigating, is keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened outside the pub or the victim before or after the incident. She is described as being white, in her early 30s with shoulder length straight brown hair and wore a long, light coloured coat.

DC Jones said: “The victim suffered a very nasty head injury and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, can provide a description of the offender, knows who he is, or has any other information that may assist.”

Anyone who can help can phone police, in confidence, on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote crime reference number C49419/2016.