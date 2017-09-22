Dave’s London walk for Alzheimer’s Society

A man from Luton has walked 25k across London for charity with the support of Luton Community Housing(LCH).

David Mullins, 51, raised more than £1,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society. He completed the challenge in four hours 51 minutes.

Less than three years ago Mr Mullins joined a Slimming World club in Luton. After making good progress, he decided to do a sponsored walk for Alzheimer’s Society after seeing his father suffer with the disease.

LCH, a non-profit housing association based in Luton and Dunstable, decided to sponsor Mr Mullins because personal stories and fundraising events are something the organisation likes to get behind.

A representative from LCH said: “When we heard about Mr Mullin’s success in losing weight and his sad story around Alzheimer’s, we knew we had to get behind him in promoting the incredible work the charity does.”

Mr Mullins said: “I would like to thank LCH very much for the kind sponsorship of my walk and was very happy to wear the local organisation’s logo across London.

“I did the walk for the Alzheimer’s Society as it’s a charity very close to home. My father has Alzheimer’s and I wanted to raise some money in return for all the great support and help we as a family have received from them. So thanks to everyone who got behind me on the day. I couldn’t have done it without the support.”