Did you see break in at The Pheasant in Dunstable?

Police are investigating a break in at a pub in Dunstable in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Four men forced entry to The Pheasant in West Street at about 2am, they searched the premises before leaving.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire police said: “We were called at around 2am on Thursday (7 September) to reports of a burglary at The Pheasant in West Street, Dunstable, where four men forced entry to the property and searched the premises.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number JD/38538/2017.