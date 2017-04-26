Disgust at boy racers’ crash in Luton

Thousands of Facebook users were left reeling after footage was shared of a dramatic crash by boyracers in Luton.

The footage, taken along Old Bedford Road near Bowling Green Lane, on Monday, shows a Volkswagen zig-zagging into the wrong lane while travelling in the direction of the town centre, before dramatically swerving back and mounting the pavement.

The car (pictured) crashed into a lamppost – which instantly crashed to the ground – and ploughed into the back of two parked cars. Astonishingly, no-one was injured and the occupants of the speeding vehicle were caught on camera fleeing the scene.

Facebook users reacted with disgust to the footage.

One posted: “I wonder if [they] would think it’s so clever if someone else did that and killed a member of their family. Stupid little boys think they are tough men, in reality, just lowlifes.”

And another person added: “Absolute idiots running away like the cowards they are.

“It was very fortunate that no innocent pedestrians were killed or injured due to their reckless and dangerous driving.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “On Monday, April 24, we were called to a road traffic incident in Old Bedford Road in Luton.

“At approximately 1.50pm, a silver, 56-registered Volkswagen collided with a number of parked cars.

“Officers attended but the occupants made off from the scene of the collision.

“It is not believed anyone was injured as a result of the incident.

“Police are currently following a number of lines of enquiry.”