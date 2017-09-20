Dunstable carer fined for giving false information

A man has admitted giving false information to get more than £11,000 of help towards his wife’s care fees.

Colin Gardner, 57, of Calcutt Close, Dunstable, appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday on Tuesday, September 19.

He was charged with fraudulently failing to declare that his wife had a second property in Luton and that they were receiving rental income from it when applying for financial help from Central Bedfordshire Council towards her care fees.

It meant that between November 2016, when Mr Gardner submitted the form, and March 19 2017, he and his wife received £11,820.11 from Central Bedfordshire Council to which they were not entitled.

Mr Gardner admitted one charge of fraud by false representation and was fined £200, ordered to pay £300 court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

Cllr Richard Wenham said: “This is the first case of this kind the council has taken to court and I am glad we have secured such an excellent result.

“Mr Gardner submitted the application for financial assistance in the full knowledge that the information he had included was false and that he should have declared the second property.

“He has now been left with a criminal conviction for fraud and the council will also be looking to recoup all of the money which he fraudulently claimed.”

If you suspect someone of committing fraud you can report it in confidence to the council by calling 0300 300 5476 or emailing benefit.investigations@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk