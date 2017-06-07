Elderly Dunstable widow distracted as purse stolen in Asda car park

An upset son wants to warn Luton and Dunstable shoppers after his widowed mother was distracted in a car park and her purse stolen.

Patricia Lawrence, 91, of Dunstable, was packing shopping into her vehicle in the town’s Asda car park at 2pm on June 1, when a man came up to ask her directions, which she suspects enabled someone to take her purse from inside the car.

Patricia cancelled her cards, but £80 cash had been taken as well as £46 via card.

Patricia’s son, Keith, 69 said: “I was tending to my late father Norman’s grave when mum called and I rushed to Asda. She was just totally shook up; it shows you have got to be on your guard at all times.

“The purse was Egyptian, a brown colour, and given to mum by my late brother.”

Patricia claims: “ I feel so mad to think I was cornered. I’m normally so conscious. The man had an Eastern European accent, was about 5ft 9ins and asked where ‘Cosmos Kitchens’ was.”

The bag was under the driver’s seat, and the back door open as Patricia was loading her walker into the car.

Bedfordshire Police are investigating a suspected distraction theft which took place on Thursday, June 1, in Dunstable. Call 101 quoting crime reference JD/23327/2017.