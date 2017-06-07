ITV Anglia star Becky Jago thanks uni’s ‘Clearing’ process for kickstarting career

An ITV newsreader has credited the University of Bedfordshire’s ‘Clearing’ process for kickstarting her career.

Becky Jago, ITV presenter for Anglia News, has said she would never have discovered her passion for journalism had she not gone through the ‘Clearing’ process.

Becky, 41, originally wanted to be an actress, and was devastated when she didn’t get a place on any of the courses she had applied for when she got her exam results.

Becky, of Norfolk, said: “It was very difficult because I was so focused on studying drama and music and I didn’t know what to do next.”

Luckily, a teacher at Becky’s school mentioned a new course at the University of Bedfordshire, then known as the University of Luton, which covered all aspects of media performance.

After a call to the ‘Clearing’ hotline followed by an audition, Becky was offered a place in 1994 and hasn’t looked back since.

She added: “For anyone who is facing going through ‘Clearing’, just take a deep breath and keep trying!”