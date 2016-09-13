Rothesay Nursery celebrates a ‘good’ inspection from Ofsted

Pupils and staff at Rothesay Nursery are celebrating after being judged to be a ‘good’ school following a recent Ofsted inspection.

The report, that was published on Friday, stated that the headteacher, Janet Brownjohn, has been determined to make sure Rothesay Nursery is a good school and has successfully driven improvements since the last inspection.

They also acknowledged that children’s outcomes have steadily improved for the last three years.

The curriculum was judged to be good and well led and teaching is consistently good. Children with special need or disabilities also make good progress.

The quality of learning was assessed as good and acknowledged the school’s learning spaces for children to explore inside and outside the building.

Governance of the school was deemed good with governors setting challenging targets for children’s outcomes.

Mrs Brownjohn said: “I am proud that all of the hard work of the staff, children and governors has been recognised by Ofsted.

“Rothesay Nursery School is a ‘Good School’ and that is now official. We will continue our journey; ensuring each child is able to reach their full potential. ‘Rothesay’ is a true partnership of school, families and local authority working together for Luton’s children.”

Inspectors found that children are confident and feel safe because adults create a safe place for them to learn and play. They also recognised that behaviour had improved and there was no bullying.

Councillor Mahmood Hussain said: “Well done to the staff, pupils and governors at Rothesay Nursery School for making such significant improvements.

“The headteacher’s commitment and determination to improve outcomes for children has been acknowledged by Ofsted and her strong leadership together with the commitment from her staff and support from our school improvement team has ensured children are more than well prepared for starting school in the reception year.

“I’m confident the school will continue to make a positive impact.”

To view the Ofsted report visit: https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/