Fire destroys Luton pizza parlour

A pizza parlour in Luton was destroyed after a serious fire last night.

Beds Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire at the Parade Bakery and Pizzeria in Whipperley Ring, Luton at 11.10pm yesterday.

Fire control had received a call from a resident in one of the flats above the parade of shops reporting that smoke was coming into her flat from the shop unit below.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within five minutes and swiftly ensured that all residents were evacuated from the two-storey duplex flats above the shops in the parade.

The fire was located in the bakery on the ground floor. The crews quickly gained access and using breathing apparatus to protect themselves from smoke and fumes successfully brought the fire under control using fire hoses and a covering jet.

The Bakery and Pizzeria was 100% destroyed by fire and heat. Seven other units in the parade and the flats above were smoke logged but this was cleared using a Positive Pressure Ventilation unit. Residents were allowed back into their flats in the early hours of the morning and there were no casualties.

Borough Commander Ade Yule praised the crews for their swift response in bringing the fire under control. “Firefighters arrived quickly at the scene and as a priority made sure that all residents in the flats were safe. They then identified the site of the fire and prevented it spreading further into the other shops along the parade. The cause of the fire was accidental.”

The incident was closed at 1.52am.