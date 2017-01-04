First anniversary for beauty salon

A former Barnfield College student has celebrated her beauty salon’s first anniversary and wants to share her experience.

Sumaira Kiran, 26, of Nunnery Lane, opened Cleopatra Beauty Lounge in December 2015, one year later she was welcoming customers with cakes and snacks to celebrate her first milestone.

Cleopatra Beauty Lounge celebrates first birthday

She said: “We had a little party to celebrate, it was really lovely, we invited customers and gave away gifts to mark the occasion.”

Sumaira has worked hard over the year to build up her client base. She said: “I was working for other people so I had no client base, but I am very happy with how the year has gone. Business is going really well and I am proud of what I have achieved, I started with nothing, I had no experience of having my own salon. I was a bit worried but I had a lot of support from my family which really helped.”

The former Barnfield College student wants to help others who are thinking about starting their own business.

She said: “The greatest lesson I have learnt is that you have to be willing to fail to succeed. I have learnt from the past that if you can dream it, you can do it.

“The first year is generally very tough for small businesses but if you work hard and if you are honest with your work and enjoy it, you can become successful. I believe in dreaming big, if you dream big you will reach somewhere because you will put more effort in, if you dream small you will try less.”

The salon owner hopes to see herself more established this year and aims to continue improving her business.

She added: “Where I am today is because of my family, my mum, dad, teachers from Barnfield College and my loved ones.”

For more information visit: http://cleopatra4u.co.uk/.