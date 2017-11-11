Girls urged to sign up for football sessions

A scheme to get more girls playing football has launched and will include sessions in Luton.

PlayFootball, the network of nationwide football centres, has teamed up with ‘She Can Play’, the female-first coaching brand established by former pro player Kat Clifton, to launch a new programme of regular coaching sessions that will offer high-quality football training for girls across the UK.

The coaching sessions have been specifically tailored for girls aged between five and 16 years old of all abilities and will be delivered in a fun and friendly environment led by FA qualified coaches.

Kat said: “She Can Play has had a meteoric rise since the success of our team reaching the final of the FA People’s Cup in 2016. Since then we have become official partners of Sport England’s ‘This Girl Can’ campaign and delivered multiple sessions for young girls wanting to get into football.

“The partnership with PlayFootball represents the next stage of this journey, enabling us to develop our coaching offering and take it nationwide.”

Girls and their parents are encouraged to register their interest via www.playfootball.net/shecanplay.

The coaching programmes will start in early 2018 and will be run through 16 PlayFootball centres including in Luton, next to Stopsley High School.

Richard Whitty, head of marketing at PlayFootball, said: “We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Kat, and see girls’ football continue to go from strength to strength.”