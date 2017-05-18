Groundforce star Tommy backs apprentice scheme in Luton

A group of construction students have completed work on an abandoned Luton hat factory under a training scheme backed by celebrity builder Tommy Walsh.

Engineering Real Results purchased an old Hat Factory on Collingdon Street and transformed it into accommodation for its apprentices.

And the project also allowed apprentices to carry out 100 hours practical training needed to gain employment in the construction industry.

Ground Force star Tommy Walsh said: “The government’s commitment to building hundreds of thousands of homes is threatened by skill shortages.

“Britain has plenty of young people ready to build a new life for their families by learning a trade but they come up against a brick wall when it comes to completing their skills set.

“They need practical experience to prove they can do the job and they find it very difficult to get.”

Brighter Homes spokesman Mike Head said: “We are committed to getting students into work and if we can help them get onto the housing ladder too that would be brilliant.”

Paul Senior, chairman of the National Federation of Builders, also backed the scheme.

He said: “Anything to provide training and experience to young construction students is a very good thing.

“The industry is very dependent on up-to-date skills and experience and we welcome innovative solutions such as Engineering Real Results.”