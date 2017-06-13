Have your say on Bartlett Square proposals

A public exhibition will take place on Tuesday, June 27, at Venue 360 in Luton, to provide more details about proposals to create a new £100 million employment site at Bartlett Square.

London Luton Airport Ltd (LLAL), working in partnership with its shareholder Luton Borough Council, is intending to submit a planning application in the summer for 2.5 acres of commercial development, providing 2,000 jobs for local people, next to Luton Airport Parkway station and the proposed Luton Direct Air Rail Transit (Luton DART) scheme, off Kimpton Road.

Map of luton enterprise zone

The public are invited to attend the event and input into the development process before the planning application is submitted for consideration.

The exhibition will take place from 10am till 1pm and again from 5pm till 9pm.

The proposals include investment in:

•New hotel: up to 170 bedrooms or serviced apartments

Visual of Luton DART station

•240,000 sq ft flexible and high-quality office space

•Complementary retail of 6,000 sq ft

•On-site multi-storey car park serving the offices.

Bartlett Square is part of the new London Luton Airport Enterprise Zone, supported by SEMLEP, which will deliver 7,200 new jobs and inward investment to support economic growth across the sub-region.

Councillor Andy Malcolm, chair of LLAL, said: “Bartlett Square is the latest exciting place-changing development in the continuing delivery of the Luton Investment Framework which will help attract much-needed new jobs and improve life opportunities for local people.

“Already we are well on track to bring investment exceeding £1,5bn into the borough over 20 years.

“This development offers unique benefits, situated right next to the proposed station for the London Luton Airport DART fast transit offering seamless fastest journeys of just 30 minutes from London St Pancras International to the terminal of the UK’s fifth-biggest and fastest-growing major airport.

“This exhibition has been organised so that we can share more details about the Bartlett Square proposals. Officers from the project team will be on hand to receive any suggestions or questions that people may have before the planning application is submitted in the summer.”

Significant benefits to the community would include:

•Additional employment through local contracts such as facilities management

•Further temporary employment during construction

•Modern and flexible business space to support Luton’s economic growth

•Modern hotel with local amenities and function facilities

•Improved rail station access

•New high-quality public realm linking the rail station with local businesses and residents.

The proposals will also be on display at Hart House Business Centre, Kimpton Road, Luton, on weekdays from 9am till 4.30pm between Thursday, June 29, and Friday, July 21.

The display is for viewing only and the staff at the business centre will not be able to answer any questions about the proposals.

All of the material shown at the exhibition and an opportunity to provide feedback will be available on the project website, www.llal.org.uk/bartlett-square.html, from Wednesday, June 28, until Friday, July 21.